Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. 99,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $150.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

