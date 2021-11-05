Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,478. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

