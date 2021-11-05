Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.96. 2,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

