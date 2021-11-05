Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.78. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,712. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.