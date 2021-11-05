Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.47. 239,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

