Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.96. 364,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 235,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.