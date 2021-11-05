NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $241.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $139.94 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.