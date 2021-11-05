NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $302.24. 676,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,190,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $313.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

