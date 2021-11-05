Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

