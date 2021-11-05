Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 6,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 40,565 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

