Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 6,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 40,565 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.