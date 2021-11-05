Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.