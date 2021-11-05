Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

