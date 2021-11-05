Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years.

NYSE NOM opened at $14.99 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

