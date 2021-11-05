Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 404,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bentley Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.