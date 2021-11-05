Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,976 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

