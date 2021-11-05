Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,927 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Deluxe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

