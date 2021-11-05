Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,025 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.39 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

