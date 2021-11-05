Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 316,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWW opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

