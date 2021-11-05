Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NAZ opened at $16.08 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

