Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

