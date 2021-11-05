Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE:NTR opened at $67.15 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

