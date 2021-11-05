NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Insider Sells $470,400.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $470,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

