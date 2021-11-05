NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.