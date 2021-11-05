NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Get NOW alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.