NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
NYSE DNOW opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
