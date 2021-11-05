Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $178.00 and last traded at $181.05. Approximately 40,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,613,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.20.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,865 shares of company stock worth $40,406,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

