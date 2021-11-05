Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $7.22 on Friday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

