Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Up 10.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 7,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.