NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71. NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 3,502,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,146. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.