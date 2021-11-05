Northrop Grumman’s (NOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $356.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

