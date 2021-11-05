Northland Securities Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $112.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of FN opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $20,478,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,870,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

