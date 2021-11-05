Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of ESCO Technologies worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $88.48 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

