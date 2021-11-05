Northern Trust Corp Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.78% of NBT Bancorp worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

