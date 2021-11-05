Northern Trust Corp Has $27.61 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,840,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 582,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 28.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

