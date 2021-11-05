Northern Trust Corp Has $27.19 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.83% of ArcBest worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $113.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

