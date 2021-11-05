Northern Trust Corp Has $26.79 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.