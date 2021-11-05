Northern Trust Corp Has $26.57 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

