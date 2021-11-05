Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,503 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 233.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.