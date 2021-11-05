NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

NOEJ opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.52. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

