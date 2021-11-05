NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

NOEJ opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.52. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

