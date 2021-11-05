NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

NOEJ opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

