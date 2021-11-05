Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable, and the implementation of the NBS Next growth framework in the quarters ahead. Acquisitions and the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 11-12%, higher than 8-10% stated earlier. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry. The divestment of the screws and barrels product line is predicted to create revenue headwinds of 3% for fiscal 2021. Rising costs of sales and operating expenses have been a concern for the company. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $262.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.60. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 119,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

