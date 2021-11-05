Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

