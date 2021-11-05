NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,839. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

