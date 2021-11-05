Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,403. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

