Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.
Shares of NINE opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
