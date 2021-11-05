NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Insider Sells $2,055,130.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.