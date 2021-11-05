NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NFYEF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

