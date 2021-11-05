NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters Sells 3,349 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

