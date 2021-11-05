NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,276. The company has a market cap of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

