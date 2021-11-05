Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $164.54 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 8491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

