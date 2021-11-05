NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,072.05, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

