Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Nexans stock remained flat at $$98.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. Nexans has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $103.62.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

